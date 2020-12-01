Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dividend per share for most CPSE stocks expected to rise over FY20-23: ICICI Sec
Analysts believe the dividend yield stocks will further gain due to the current negative real interest scenario. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Analysts believe the dividend yield stocks will further gain due to the current negative real interest scenario. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Dividend per share for most CPSE stocks expected to rise over FY20-23: ICICI Sec

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2020, 11:51 AM IST Avneet Kaur

Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) index has the highest dividend yield of close to 6, across sectors amongst all benchmark indices.

Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) index has the highest dividend yield of close to 6, across sectors amongst all benchmark indices. Analysts believe the dividend yield stocks will further gain due to the current negative real interest scenario. "We dived deeper into the prospects for dividend payout from CPSE stocks. The current environment of negative real interest rate is positive for dividend yield stocks. Based on consensus forecasts for CPSE index stocks (where available) it is apparent that the dividend per share for most CPSE stocks are expected to rise over FY20-23," says a report by ICICI Securities.

The rise in dividend per share is supported by rising EPS and FCFO over the same period, says the report. Here's a look at the different companies and an expected rise in their dividend per share. For an instance, ICICI Securities sees a 50% rise in dividend per share of Power Grid in FY 23, as compared to FY20. The dividend p[er share on Power Grid for FY20 was 10.

Source: ICICI Securities
View Full Image
Source: ICICI Securities

Top dividend yield indices

The chart below show dividend yields across sectors, strategies and equity size class. CPSE has the highest dividend yield of 5.9, followed by Energy (3.2) and Metal (2.9).

Source: ICICI Securities
View Full Image
Source: ICICI Securities

High dividend yield stocks have performed better in a falling real interest rate environment

Historically, the CPSE stocks have performed better in falling interest rate scenario. Here's a chart:

Excess return is the difference between one year return from Nifty Dividend opportunities and Nifty50 Index Source: ICICI Securities
View Full Image
Excess return is the difference between one year return from Nifty Dividend opportunities and Nifty50 Index Source: ICICI Securities
