Dividend powerhouses to invest in: Raja Venkatraman’s top picks
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 19 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Investing in strong dividend-paying stocks can create a reliable income stream and foster long-term wealth, says NeoTrader co-founder Raja Venkatraman.
The first quarter of 2025 has been a washout in terms of portfolios and market expectations because of a combination of factors including the depreciating rupee, elevated market valuations, and a deceleration in earnings growth. Moreover, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling persistently due to a strong dollar, high US bond yields, and uncertainties over US President Donald Trump’s policies.
