Dividend record date alert: Last chance to buy Asian Energy, Bharat Rasayan, IRCON, MSTC, and others | Full list

Shares of companies like Excel Industries and Asian Energy Services are gaining investor interest ahead of their dividend record dates on September 17. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated16 Sep 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Shares of companies like Excel Industries and Asian Energy Services are gaining investor interest ahead of their dividend record dates on September 17. ( AI Image for representational purpose)
Shares of companies like Excel Industries and Asian Energy Services are gaining investor interest ahead of their dividend record dates on September 17. ( AI Image for representational purpose)

Dividend record dates alert: Shares of Excel Industries, Asian Energy Services, Bharat Rasayan, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bal Pharma, International Conveyors, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Wednesday, September 16, ahead of their dividend record dates.

Nearly 30 companies have fixed Thursday, September 17, as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Those who are interested in becoming eligible for the corporate action must purchase these stocks before the record date, i.e. September 17, because of the T+1 settlement cycle.

Last chance to buy stocks before dividend record date | Full list

Out of all the companies that have fixed September 16 as the dividend record date, Excel Industries is the company with the biggest dividend amount. The company has announced 13.75 dividend per equity share. Here is the full list of companies which have fixed September 17 as the dividend record date.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Excel Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 13.7517 Sep 2026
Acutaas Chemicals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.5017 Sep 2026
Agarwal Industrial Corporation LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 3.3017 Sep 2026
Asian Energy Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.2517 Sep 2026
AuSom Enterprise LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 117 Sep 2026
Bal Pharma LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.2017 Sep 2026
Bharat Rasayan LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5017 Sep 2026
Craftroot Retail LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0517 Sep 2026
Ester Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2517 Sep 2026
Filtra Consultants and Engineers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 217 Sep 2026
Gujarat Fluorochemicals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 317 Sep 2026
Himatsingka Seide LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2517 Sep 2026
HPL Electric & Power LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 117 Sep 2026
Indo Amines Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.5017 Sep 2026
International Conveyors LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5017 Sep 2026
IRCON International LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7017 Sep 2026
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1017 Sep 2026
Landmark Cars LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5017 Sep 2026
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2517 Sep 2026
MSTC LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 8.1017 Sep 2026
Orient Ceratech Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.3517 Sep 2026
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.2017 Sep 2026
Premier Polyfilm LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1517 Sep 2026
Rossell Techsys LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3017 Sep 2026
Ruby Mills LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.5017 Sep 2026
Sansera Engineering LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 417 Sep 2026
Shri Jagdamba Polymers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 117 Sep 2026
Star Paper Mills LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.5017 Sep 2026
Sunteck Realty LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5017 Sep 2026
Tamilnadu Petroproducts LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5017 Sep 2026
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 417 Sep 2026
Wealth First Portfolio Managers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 117 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market saw a significantly volatile session on Tuesday, September 15. Nifty and Sensex opened on a positive note but saw massive selling pressure in the second half of the day. The market sell-off was driven by a combination of adverse macroeconomic factors, including crude oil prices sustaining above $105 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and India’s import bill.

Nifty and Sensex are likely to see volatility during Wednesday’s trading session with benchmark indices likely to open on a positive note.

Nifty 50 “bias remains down below 23,600 levels being the Monday’s high and last week breakdown area. A follow through weakness will open downside towards 23,000 and 22,800 levels in the coming sessions,” added Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking

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