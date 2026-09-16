Dividend record date alert: Last chance to buy Asian Energy, Bharat Rasayan, IRCON, MSTC, and others | Full list

Dividend record dates alert: Shares of Excel Industries, Asian Energy Services, Bharat Rasayan, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bal Pharma, International Conveyors, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Wednesday, September 16, ahead of their dividend record dates.

Nearly 30 companies have fixed Thursday, September 17, as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Those who are interested in becoming eligible for the corporate action must purchase these stocks before the record date, i.e. September 17, because of the T+1 settlement cycle.

Last chance to buy stocks before dividend record date | Full list Out of all the companies that have fixed September 16 as the dividend record date, Excel Industries is the company with the biggest dividend amount. The company has announced ₹13.75 dividend per equity share. Here is the full list of companies which have fixed September 17 as the dividend record date.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Excel Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 13.75 17 Sep 2026 Acutaas Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 17 Sep 2026 Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3.30 17 Sep 2026 Asian Energy Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.25 17 Sep 2026 AuSom Enterprise Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 17 Sep 2026 Bal Pharma Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.20 17 Sep 2026 Bharat Rasayan Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 17 Sep 2026 Craftroot Retail Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 17 Sep 2026 Ester Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 17 Sep 2026 Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 17 Sep 2026 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 17 Sep 2026 Himatsingka Seide Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 17 Sep 2026 HPL Electric & Power Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 17 Sep 2026 Indo Amines Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 17 Sep 2026 International Conveyors Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 17 Sep 2026 IRCON International Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 17 Sep 2026 KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 17 Sep 2026 Landmark Cars Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 17 Sep 2026 Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 17 Sep 2026 MSTC Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 8.10 17 Sep 2026 Orient Ceratech Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.35 17 Sep 2026 Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 17 Sep 2026 Premier Polyfilm Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.15 17 Sep 2026 Rossell Techsys Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 17 Sep 2026 Ruby Mills Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 17 Sep 2026 Sansera Engineering Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 17 Sep 2026 Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 17 Sep 2026 Star Paper Mills Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 17 Sep 2026 Sunteck Realty Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 17 Sep 2026 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 17 Sep 2026 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 17 Sep 2026 Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 17 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market saw a significantly volatile session on Tuesday, September 15. Nifty and Sensex opened on a positive note but saw massive selling pressure in the second half of the day. The market sell-off was driven by a combination of adverse macroeconomic factors, including crude oil prices sustaining above $105 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and India’s import bill.

Nifty and Sensex are likely to see volatility during Wednesday’s trading session with benchmark indices likely to open on a positive note.