Dividend record date alert: Last chance to buy today for cash reward; Hindustan Copper, Bajaj Steel, VST Tillers, others

Over 37 companies, including Hindustan Copper and Bajaj Steel are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, which is the last day to qualify for dividend payouts set for September 16.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated15 Sep 2026, 08:52 AM IST
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Over 37 companies, including Hindustan Copper and Bajaj Steel. ( AI image for representational purpose)
Over 37 companies, including Hindustan Copper and Bajaj Steel. ( AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend alert: Shares of more than 35 stories including Hindustan Copper, Bajaj Steel Industries, VST Tillers Tractors, Ajmera Realty & India Infra Limited, and Indotech Transformers, are likely to remain at the centre of stock market action during Tuesday’s trading session.

These companies have fixed September 16 as the record date for dividend payout. The Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, which means that stock trades are finalised and ownership transfer occurs the next business day after the trade settlement. Hence, Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy these stocks for dividend payout.

Full list of stocks with September 16 dividend record date

Nearly 36 companies, including Ajmera Realty, Hindustan Copper, Atam Valves, Cineline India, Gujarat Craft Industries, Northern Spirits, Sigma Solve, and Vinati Organics, have fixed Wednesday, September 16, as the dividend record date. Out of these companies, VST Tillers Tractors has announced the biggest dividend, ie of 25 per share. Here’s the full list.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 2516 Sep 2026
Bannari Amman Sugars LtdDividend Rs. 12.5016 Sep 2026
Garware HiTech Films LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1216 Sep 2026
Eldeco Housing & Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 916 Sep 2026
De Nora India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 416 Sep 2026
63 Moons Technologies LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 216 Sep 2026
Accedere LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1016 Sep 2026
Ajmera Realty & Infra India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 116 Sep 2026
Arex Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.5016 Sep 2026
ASI Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.4016 Sep 2026
Atam Valves LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3516 Sep 2026
Baid Finserv LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1016 Sep 2026
Bajaj Steel Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 116 Sep 2026
BLS International Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5016 Sep 2026
Cineline India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.2516 Sep 2026
Dee Development Engineers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 116 Sep 2026
Denta Water and Infra Solutions LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.5016 Sep 2026
Emmbi Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3016 Sep 2026
Gujarat Craft Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5016 Sep 2026
Hindustan Copper LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.8616 Sep 2026
Indo Tech Transformers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1016 Sep 2026
Jash Engineering LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 116 Sep 2026
Mangal Compusolution LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5016 Sep 2026
Northern Spirits LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3516 Sep 2026
The Phosphate Company LtdDividend Rs. 216 Sep 2026
Prakash Pipes LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.4016 Sep 2026
Prakash Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.8016 Sep 2026
Regaal Resources LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2516 Sep 2026
Rajputana Stainless LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5016 Sep 2026
Shilp Gravures Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 2.1016 Sep 2026
Sigma Solve LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5016 Sep 2026
Stellant Securities (India) LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2016 Sep 2026
TANFAC Industries Ltd$Dividend Rs. 4.5016 Sep 2026
United Drilling Tools LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.6016 Sep 2026
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 216 Sep 2026
Vinati Organics Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 8.5016 Sep 2026
WSFx Global Pay LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5016 Sep 2026
Zodiac Energy LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7516 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today

Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile during Tuesday's trading session. Nifty 50's strength above 23,500 will signal pullback towards 23,650 levels in the coming sessions, according to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

"Failure to do so will signal some consolidation in the range of 23,230-23,500.Immediate bias in the index remains down and a follow-through weakness below last week low 23,231 will open downside towards the short-term support placed around the June low of 23,070 levels in coming week," stated Pabitro Mukherjee.

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