Dividend record date alert: Last chance to buy today for cash reward; Hindustan Copper, Bajaj Steel, VST Tillers, others

Dividend alert: Shares of more than 35 stories including Hindustan Copper, Bajaj Steel Industries, VST Tillers Tractors, Ajmera Realty & India Infra Limited, and Indotech Transformers, are likely to remain at the centre of stock market action during Tuesday’s trading session.

These companies have fixed September 16 as the record date for dividend payout. The Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, which means that stock trades are finalised and ownership transfer occurs the next business day after the trade settlement. Hence, Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy these stocks for dividend payout.

Full list of stocks with September 16 dividend record date

Nearly 36 companies, including Ajmera Realty, Hindustan Copper, Atam Valves, Cineline India, Gujarat Craft Industries, Northern Spirits, Sigma Solve, and Vinati Organics, have fixed Wednesday, September 16, as the dividend record date. Out of these companies, VST Tillers Tractors has announced the biggest dividend, ie of ₹25 per share. Here’s the full list.

Company Name Purpose Record Date VST Tillers Tractors Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 25 16 Sep 2026 Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Dividend Rs. 12.50 16 Sep 2026 Garware HiTech Films Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 12 16 Sep 2026 Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 9 16 Sep 2026 De Nora India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 16 Sep 2026 63 Moons Technologies Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 16 Sep 2026 Accedere Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 16 Sep 2026 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 16 Sep 2026 Arex Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 16 Sep 2026 ASI Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 16 Sep 2026 Atam Valves Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.35 16 Sep 2026 Baid Finserv Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 16 Sep 2026 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 16 Sep 2026 BLS International Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 16 Sep 2026 Cineline India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.25 16 Sep 2026 Dee Development Engineers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 16 Sep 2026 Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 16 Sep 2026 Emmbi Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 16 Sep 2026 Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 16 Sep 2026 Hindustan Copper Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.86 16 Sep 2026 Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 10 16 Sep 2026 Jash Engineering Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 16 Sep 2026 Mangal Compusolution Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 16 Sep 2026 Northern Spirits Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.35 16 Sep 2026 The Phosphate Company Ltd Dividend Rs. 2 16 Sep 2026 Prakash Pipes Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.40 16 Sep 2026 Prakash Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.80 16 Sep 2026 Regaal Resources Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 16 Sep 2026 Rajputana Stainless Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 16 Sep 2026 Shilp Gravures Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 2.10 16 Sep 2026 Sigma Solve Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 16 Sep 2026 Stellant Securities (India) Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 16 Sep 2026 TANFAC Industries Ltd$ Dividend Rs. 4.50 16 Sep 2026 United Drilling Tools Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.60 16 Sep 2026 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 16 Sep 2026 Vinati Organics Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 8.50 16 Sep 2026 WSFx Global Pay Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 16 Sep 2026 Zodiac Energy Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.75 16 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile during Tuesday's trading session. Nifty 50's strength above 23,500 will signal pullback towards 23,650 levels in the coming sessions, according to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.