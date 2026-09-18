Dividend record date alert: Last chance to buy today - Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon, Concor | Highest payout revealed!

Dividend record date: Shares of Bajaj Holdings, Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Technologies, Southern Gas Limited, Container Corporation of India Limited, Asian Star Company, AB Infra build, etc, will remain in focus on Friday ahead of their dividend record dates.

As many as 54 companies have fixed Monday, September 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, it takes one business day to settle trade transactions. That’s why Friday, September 18, is effectively the last day to buy these stocks to become eligible for dividend.

Highest payout revealed! Bajaj Holdings’ arm, Maharashtra Scooters is awarding the highest payout among companies with September 21 as the dividend record date. Maharashtra Scooter has announced ₹160 per share dividend for its shareholders. Second on the list is Bajaj Holdings which has announced ₹65 dividend for FY26.

Dividend stocks today | Check full list CONCOR, Bajaj Holdings, Maharashtra Scooters, Kajaria Ceramics, Vedant Fashions, Monte Carlo Fashions, PNB Gilts are among the 55 stocks that have fixed Monday, September 21 as the dividend record date.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Maharashtra Scooters Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 160 21 Sep 2026 Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 65 21 Sep 2026 Southern Gas Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 60 21 Sep 2026 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 10 21 Sep 2026 ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Dividend Rs. 6 21 Sep 2026 CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 21 Sep 2026 ABC India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 A B Infrabuild Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 060 21 Sep 2026 Alicon Castalloy Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 21 Sep 2026 Asian Star Company Ltd Dividend Rs. 1.50 21 Sep 2026 Bharat Dynamics Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 21 Sep 2026 Bright Outdoor Media Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 Cargotrans Maritime Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 21 Sep 2026 CG Vak Software & Exports Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 21 Sep 2026 Container Corporation of India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Cords Cable Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.20 21 Sep 2026 Continental Securities Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 21 Sep 2026 Divyashakti Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 GEM Enviro Management Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 21 Sep 2026 GTPL Hathway Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 21 Sep 2026 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 21 Sep 2026 ITCONS ESolutions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.15 21 Sep 2026 Jai Corp Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.05 21 Sep 2026 Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.50 21 Sep 2026 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 6 21 Sep 2026 Keynote Financial Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 20 21 Sep 2026 KJMC Financial Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Krishival Foods Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.35 21 Sep 2026 Lancor Holdings Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 21 Sep 2026 Lancor Holdings Ltd Special Dividend Rs. 0.10 21 Sep 2026 Maithan Alloys Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 6 21 Sep 2026 Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 Vedant Fashions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 7.75 21 Sep 2026 Mercury Laboratories Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3.50 21 Sep 2026 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 20 21 Sep 2026 Indo National Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3.75 21 Sep 2026 Oricon Enterprises Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 21 Sep 2026 Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 21 Sep 2026 PNB Gilts Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 21 Sep 2026 Rasi Electrodes Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 21 Sep 2026 Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.49 21 Sep 2026 Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd Dividend Rs. 2.50 21 Sep 2026 Roto Pumps Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.19 21 Sep 2026 Shivalik Rasayan Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.01 21 Sep 2026 Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Dividend Rs. 2 21 Sep 2026 Sreeleathers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026 Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 21 Sep 2026 Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 21 Sep 2026