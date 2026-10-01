Dividend record date: Last chance to buy today NMDC to qualify for Navratna PSU payout- check yield, stock performance

Dividend record date alert: Shares of Navratna PSU, NMDC Limited, are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest during Thursday's trading session ahead of the dividend record date. The state-owned iron ore producer had announced a final dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

The PSU stock has declined 6.35% in one week, but may see some volatility ahead of the upcoming dividend record date. Here are all the details to know.

Last chance to buy today to qualify for NMDC dividend NMDC’s board of directors has fixed Monday, October 5 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As investors must own the stock before the record date, Thursday, October 1, effectively becomes the last day to qualify for the payout.

The Indian stock market will remain shut on Friday, October 2, on the account of Mahatma Gandhi jayanti.

NMDC dividend The company’s board of directors has announced a 100% dividend for FY26. The board has approved and recommended Re 1 dividend per equity share with a face value of Re 1. “The Board of Directors has also recommended the payment of Final Dividend of ₹1/- per share on the face value of ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM),” as per the BSE filing.

The recent corporate action is in addition to the interim dividend announced for FY2025-26 of ₹2.50 per equity share, which was already declared and paid during the financial year.

NMDC dividend yield NMDC has announced nearly 48 dividends since August 28, 2022. The PSU has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2.50 per share in the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 3.27% for the year 2026.

NMDC share price trend NMDC stock closed marginally lower at ₹76 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹66,817.81 crore on Wednesday, September 30. The PSU stock surged to an intraday high of ₹77.78 per share and an intraday low of ₹76.61 per share.