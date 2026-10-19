Dividend record date: Last chance to buy today to qualify, Elecon, ICICI Prudential AMC, MRPL - Who pays max amount?

Elecon Engineering, ICICI Prudential AMC and MRPL set October 21 as the record date for their dividends. With Tuesday a market holiday and India following T+1 settlement, Monday, October 19, is the last day to buy shares and qualify.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published19 Oct 2026, 12:15 AM IST
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Dividend record date: Last chance to buy today to qualify for cash reward. Check list (AI image for representational purpose)
Dividend record date: Last chance to buy today to qualify for cash reward. Check list (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend record date: Shares of Elecon Engineering Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (AMC), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) are likely to attract heightened investors interest during Monday, October 19, trading session due to the upcoming record dates for their dividend payout.

Three companies have fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As the Indian stock market follows T+1 trade settlement cycle, it makes Monday, effectively, the last day for investors to qualify for the payout, as Tuesday is a stock market holiday due to Dussehra.

Last chance to buy today to qualify | Check details

Elecon Engineering Company, ICICI Prudential AMC, and PSU MRPL have fixed October 21 as the record date for their dividend payout.

ICICI Prudential AMC dividend

ICICI Prudential AMC’s board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend of 30 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The board has fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine eligibility for shareholders for the cash reward.

The stock closed 0.90% lower at 2811.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,38,973.14 crore. The stock has surged 7.10% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 8.87% in one month, 9.55% in three months and around 14.68% in six months.

Elecon Engineering Company dividend

Elecon Engineering Company’s board of directors fixed and approved .50 per equity share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each. The stock closed 2.49% lower at 480.65 per share on BSE on Friday, October 16. Its share price value has surged 18.17% in six months, 18.19% in three months, and 478.89% in five years.

MRPL dividend

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s board of directors considered and approved an interim dividend of 3 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The board has fixed October 21 as the record date.

MRPL share price closed 1.17% lower at 172.80 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 30,284.91 crore. The stock has delivered 20.33% return in one year, and 66.99% return in three years.

Who pays the highest payout?

Out of the three, ICICI Prudential AMC has the highest payout, ie of 30 per equity share.

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