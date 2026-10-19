Dividend record date: Last chance to buy today to qualify, Elecon, ICICI Prudential AMC, MRPL - Who pays max amount?

Dividend record date: Shares of Elecon Engineering Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (AMC), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) are likely to attract heightened investors interest during Monday, October 19, trading session due to the upcoming record dates for their dividend payout.

Three companies have fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. As the Indian stock market follows T+1 trade settlement cycle, it makes Monday, effectively, the last day for investors to qualify for the payout, as Tuesday is a stock market holiday due to Dussehra.

Last chance to buy today to qualify | Check details Elecon Engineering Company, ICICI Prudential AMC, and PSU MRPL have fixed October 21 as the record date for their dividend payout.

ICICI Prudential AMC dividend ICICI Prudential AMC’s board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The board has fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine eligibility for shareholders for the cash reward.

The stock closed 0.90% lower at ₹2811.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,38,973.14 crore. The stock has surged 7.10% in 2026 so far. Its share price value has declined 8.87% in one month, 9.55% in three months and around 14.68% in six months.

Elecon Engineering Company dividend Elecon Engineering Company’s board of directors fixed and approved ₹.50 per equity share dividend with a face value of Re 1 each. The stock closed 2.49% lower at ₹480.65 per share on BSE on Friday, October 16. Its share price value has surged 18.17% in six months, 18.19% in three months, and 478.89% in five years.

MRPL dividend Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s board of directors considered and approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The board has fixed October 21 as the record date.

MRPL share price closed 1.17% lower at ₹172.80 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹30,284.91 crore. The stock has delivered 20.33% return in one year, and 66.99% return in three years.