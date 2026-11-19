Dividend record date: Shares of Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Polyplex Corporation, Steelcast Limited, Venus Pipes & Tubes, etc will remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session ahead of their dividend record dates.

As many as fifteen companies have fixed Friday, November 20, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payment of dividend.

The Indian stock market follows T+1 settlement cycle. Which means that a trade will be settled in the next working day after the transaction. Hence, investors will have to buy a stock at least a day before the record date to qualify for a corporate action.

Last chance to buy today for dividend: Oil India, Ashok Leyland, more Given the T+1 settlement cycle, Thursday effectively becomes the last day to buy and qualify for corporate actions with November 20 as the record date. Here is the full list of dividends announced by companies and record date falling on Friday, November 20.

Company Name Purpose Record Date BF Investment Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 20 20 Nov 2026 Polyplex Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 12 20 Nov 2026 Oil India Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 7 20 Nov 2026 Alufluoride Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 2.50 20 Nov 2026 Ashok Leyland Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1 20 Nov 2026 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1 20 Nov 2026 Prevest Denpro Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1 20 Nov 2026 Marsons Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.05 20 Nov 2026 PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.50 20 Nov 2026 Rama Phosphates Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.50 20 Nov 2026 Shanmuga Hospital Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.10 20 Nov 2026 Skyways Air Services Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.40 20 Nov 2026 Steelcast Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.45 20 Nov 2026 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.30 20 Nov 2026 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.50 20 Nov 2026