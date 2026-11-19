Dividend record date: Shares of Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Polyplex Corporation, Steelcast Limited, Venus Pipes & Tubes, etc will remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session ahead of their dividend record dates.
As many as fifteen companies have fixed Friday, November 20, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for the payment of dividend.
The Indian stock market follows T+1 settlement cycle. Which means that a trade will be settled in the next working day after the transaction. Hence, investors will have to buy a stock at least a day before the record date to qualify for a corporate action.
Last chance to buy today for dividend: Oil India, Ashok Leyland, more
Given the T+1 settlement cycle, Thursday effectively becomes the last day to buy and qualify for corporate actions with November 20 as the record date. Here is the full list of dividends announced by companies and record date falling on Friday, November 20.
Who pays the highest dividend?
Among the companies with a dividend record date of Friday, November 20, BF Investment leads with the highest payout of ₹20 per equity share. Polyplex Corporation follows with a dividend of ₹12 per share, while Oil India ranks third with a payout of ₹7 per equity share.