Dividend record date stocks this week: TCS, Vedanta, Anand Rathi Wealth shares - check dates, amount and payment details

Dividend record dates this week: Investors will closely track developments around Tata Consultancy Services, Vedanta Limited, and Anand Rathi Wealth Limited due to their upcoming dividends record dates.

Vedanta dividend record date Vedanta has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The company’s dividend amounted to ₹1,955 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. ₹ 1,955 Crores,” the company stated in its BSE filing.

Vedanta dividend record date The board has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Interested investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the dividend.

Vedanta share price trend Vedanta stock closed 4.11% higher at ₹263.50 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has delivered 51% return in one year, 47% return in two years, and 234% return in three years.

TCS dividend, payment date, record date The IT services heavyweight has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The declared dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Friday, October 30, 2026.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, October 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

TCS share price trend The stock closed 4.23% higher at ₹2163 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹7,82,592.33 crore. Its share price value has declined 29% in one year, 49% in two years and 40% in three years.

Anand Rathi Wealth dividend Anand Rathi’s board of directors considered and approved interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share, which is 80% of the stock’s face value of ₹5. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share in April this year. The company will make dividend payment 30 days after the date of announcement. It has fixed Thursday, October 15 as the record date.