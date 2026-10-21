Dividend record date today! 2:1 bonus shares history, 500% returns in 5 years; do you own this multibagger stock?

Multibagger stocks in India: Shares of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are trading ex-date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of the ₹0.50-per-share interim dividend. The company board has declared the dividend record date on 21 October 2026. So, Elecon Engineering shares would also be under the spotlight of investors who look at returns beyond stock movements. For such investors, the ex-date for the dividend payment is crucial, as it is the last day to buy or accumulate additional company shares to be eligible for the cash reward. Interestingly, Elecon Engineering shares have a track record of delivering whopping returns to its shareholders. It is among the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street, having rallied 500% in five years.

Elecon Engineering dividend 2026 The company board had informed about the interim dividend through an exchange filing, saying, “In terms of the subject-referred Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 14th October, 2026, inter alia, approved declaration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27 of Re. 0.50/- (i.e. 50%) per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.”

Elecon Engineering's dividend record date The company board also declared the record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders, saying, "In terms of the subject-referred Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 14th October, 2026, inter alia, approved the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 21st October, 2026 pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

Elecon Engineering's dividend bonus share history According to information available on the official BSE website, Elecon Engineering shares have a history of issuing bonus shares. The stock traded ex-date on 10 October 2007 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the 2:1 bonus share reward. However, this was the first and the last time the stock traded ex-bonus.

Elecon Engineering share price history As mentioned above, Elecon Engineering shares are among the multibagger stocks in the Indian stock market. In five years, the stock has rallied by around 500%. However, Elecon Engineering shares remained under selling pressure throughout the year, signalling a move out of the base-building mode, with a rise of around 10% in one month.

Elecon Engineering share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Elecon Engineering shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is looking bullish on the daily chart pattern. It has strong support placed at ₹428. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹474. On breaking above ₹474 on a closing basis, the stock may move up to ₹500 per share levels.”