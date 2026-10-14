Dividend, rights issue record date: Last chance to buy today - Shivam Autotech, Shraddha Prime, Anand Rathi Wealth

Shivam Autotech, Shraddha Prime Projects and Anand Rathi Wealth are likely to attract investors’ interest in Wednesday’s trade on October 14, as shareholders looking to benefit from dividends and participate in rights issues will keep an eye on these counters.

Shivam Autotech has announced a rights issue and fixed October 15 as the record date, while Shraddha Prime Projects has also fixed the same date for its rights issue. Anand Rathi Wealth has fixed Thursday, October 15, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its ₹4 interim dividend.

Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

Shivam Autotech rights issue: ₹ 120 crore offering Shivam Autotech Limited has approved a rights issue of up to 10,000,000 fully paid-up equity shares, with a face value of ₹2 each, to raise up to ₹12,000 lakh ( ₹120 crore).

The shares are priced at ₹12 per equity share, including a premium of ₹10 per share, with the full amount payable upon application. Eligible shareholders as of the record date, Thursday, October 15, 2026, will be offered 19 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held.

The company said in its regulatory filing said, “The designated date for determining the equity shareholders who would be eligible to apply for the rights equity shares in the issue, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the issue materials, to be decided prior to the filing of this Letter of Offer, is Thursday, October 15, 2026.”

Shraddha Prime Projects rights issue: ₹ 97 crore offering Shraddha Prime Projects has also approved a rights issue worth ₹96.96 crore, through which the company will issue 60.60 lakh equity shares at ₹160 apiece, including a premium of ₹150 per share. The rights issue will offer three new shares for every 20 shares held by eligible shareholders.

Investors will need to pay ₹144 per share on application, with the remaining ₹16 payable on a subsequent call. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility has been fixed for October 15, 2026. The company has also appointed GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited as the merchant banker for the issue.

Anand Rathi Wealth dividend: ₹ 4 per share Along with its September-quarter results, Anand Rathi Wealth declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share and fixed October 15 as the record date. The company posted a 22% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹122 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by revenue growth.

Its revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹356.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹307 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement. Anand Rathi Wealth’s assets under management (AUM) rose 18% year-on-year to ₹108,377 crore as of September 30, 2026.