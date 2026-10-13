Dividend, rights issue record date: Last chance to buy today to qualify for amount- Vedanta, TCS, Continental Controls

Dividends, rights issue record date: Shares of Vedanta Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Continental Controls will remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session due to their corporate actions record dates. These three firms have announced dividends and rights issue.

All these three firms have fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for dividend and rights issue. Additionally, Energy Infrastructure Trust has fixed Wednesday as record date for income distribution.

Last chance to buy | Check full list As the Indian stock market follows T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own a stock before record date to qualify for any corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, October 13, effectively becomes the last day for investors to buy these stocks and qualify for the payout.

Vedanta dividend record date Vedanta has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The company’s dividend amounted to ₹1,955 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. ₹ 1,955 Crores,” the company stated in its BSE filing. The company has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date. Vedanta share price has fixed 0.47% higher at ₹264.75 per share.

TCS dividend record date The IT services heavyweight has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The declared dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Friday, October 30, 2026.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, October 30, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for this purpose,” stated the firm in its BSE filing. TCS stock closed 1.67% lower at ₹2126.90 per share.

Continental Controls rights issue record date Continental Controls’ board of directors approved ‘1,96,68,019 rights equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs. 1966.80 lakhs.”

The full amount of the issue price is fixed at ₹10 and will be payable on application. The board has fixed October 14 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The stock closed 4.99% lower at ₹14.10 per share on BSE on Monday.