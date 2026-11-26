Record date, Nov 27: Three stocks could remain on investors' radar on Thursday, November 26, as upcoming corporate actions bring important record dates into focus. Varvee Global is preparing a stock split, JTL Defence has moved ahead with its rights issue documentation, while Fusion CX shareholders will consider a final dividend of ₹0.75 per share.

All three companies have fixed November 27, 2026, as the record date for their respective corporate actions. While these developments offer shareholders different opportunities, investors should pay attention to the eligibility requirements, issue terms and approval conditions before making any investment decisions.

Here's what investors need to know about the three stocks and their upcoming corporate actions. Varvee Global stock split: Shares to be subdivided from ₹ 5 to ₹ 2 Smallcap textile company Varvee Global is set to subdivide its equity shares from a face value of ₹5 to ₹2 each, following approval from its board of directors.

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Under the approved proposal, one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 will be split into shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The company said the subdivided shares will rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares. The proposal was also approved by shareholders through a postal ballot.

This means the subdivided shares will carry the same voting rights, dividend entitlements and other privileges as the existing equity shares.

The company has fixed Friday, November 27, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the stock split.

Meanwhile, Varvee Global shares have delivered mixed returns across different periods. The stock has declined 5% in one week, 3% in one month, and 7% in 3 months. It has fallen 20% in six months, and 26% in the past year.

The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹84.08 on the BSE on December 18, 2025, before slipping to a 52-week low of ₹44 on October 23, 2026.

JTL Defence rights issue: ₹ 24.58 crore offer, November 27 record date JTL Defence has submitted its Letter of Offer for a rights issue of up to 7,89,472 equity shares at ₹311.40 apiece, aggregating to a maximum of ₹24.58 crore.

The issue price comprises a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹301.40 per share. The company has fixed November 27, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the rights entitlement.

The filing formalises the offer documentation for the proposed issue on the BSE, where JTL Defence is listed under code 537254.

The latest development follows the Rights Issue Committee's approval of the issue terms on November 17, 2026. JTL Defence had also received in-principle approval from the BSE on November 12, while its board had approved a rights issue of up to ₹24.60 crore on October 14.

The rights issue will allow eligible existing shareholders to subscribe to additional shares in proportion to their existing holdings, subject to the terms of the offer.

Meanwhile, JTL Defence shares have delivered mixed returns across different periods. The stock has declined 13% in one month, and 11% in 3 months. However, it has gained 20% in six months, 26% in the past year.

Fusion CX dividend: ₹ 0.75 per share payout proposed Fusion CX shareholders have another corporate action to track, with the company proposing a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for FY2025-26.

The board recommended the dividend on November 13, 2026. The proposed payout is on equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each and will require shareholder approval at the company's upcoming 23rd Annual General Meeting.

Fusion CX has scheduled its 23rd AGM for December 14, 2026, and has issued its FY2025-26 annual report along with the formal meeting notice.

The company has fixed November 27, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the proposed dividend. The payout will remain subject to approval at the AGM. Meanwhile, recently listed Fusion CX shares have declined 5% in one month.

With three different corporate actions and a common record date of November 27, Varvee Global, JTL Defence and Fusion CX are among the stocks investors may want to track as the respective eligibility dates approach.