Dividend rush next week! Infosys, Nippon, Sagility, Cyient among 11 firms in focus for reward, Q2 results | List

Dividend rush next week: Shares of Infosys, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Cyient Limited, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, etc will remain in focus next week due to the announcement of their quarterly results.
Apart from corporate earnings, these firms’ board of directors may also consider and approve dividends. Here are all the details to know.
Infosys Q2 result
Infosys’s board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, ie on October 22 and October 23. The company’s quarterly result will be out on Friday, October 23. The board may also consider and approve the dividend.
Colgate Palmolive (India)
Colgate Palmolive (India) will announce corporate earnings on Thursday, October 22. The FMCG’s board of directors may consider and approve an interim or special dividend next week.
Cyient Limited
Its board of directors’ meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The company will consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. It may also announce interim dividend for FY27.