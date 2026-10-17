Dividend rush next week! Infosys, Nippon, Sagility, Cyient among 11 firms in focus for reward, Q2 results | List

Dividend rush next week: Shares of Infosys, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Cyient Limited, Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, etc will remain in focus next week due to the announcement of their quarterly results.

Apart from corporate earnings, these firms’ board of directors may also consider and approve dividends. Here are all the details to know.

Advertisement

Company Name Board Meeting Date Purpose / Agenda Details Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (BEPL) October 19, 2026 (Monday) Q2 Results & declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27. Ador Welding Ltd October 21, 2026 (Wednesday) Q2 Results & Interim/Special Dividend consideration. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Q2 Results & declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27. Cyient Limited October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Q2 Results & declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27. Nippon Life India Asset Mgmt Ltd October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Q2 Results & declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27. Pitti Engineering Ltd October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Q2 Results & consideration of an Interim Dividend. Sagility Limited (formerly Sagility India) October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Q2 Results & consideration of a proposal for an Interim Dividend. Infosys Limited October 23, 2026 (Friday) Q2 Audited Results & consideration of an Interim Dividend. Crisil Limited October 23, 2026 (Friday) Q2 Results & consideration of a Dividend payout. Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) October 23, 2026 (Friday) Q2 Results & consideration of an Interim Dividend. Supreme Petrochem Ltd October 23, 2026 (Friday) Q2 Results & consideration of an Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27.

Infosys Q2 result Infosys’s board of directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, ie on October 22 and October 23. The company’s quarterly result will be out on Friday, October 23. The board may also consider and approve the dividend.

Colgate Palmolive (India) Colgate Palmolive (India) will announce corporate earnings on Thursday, October 22. The FMCG’s board of directors may consider and approve an interim or special dividend next week.

Cyient Limited Its board of directors’ meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The company will consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. It may also announce interim dividend for FY27.