Dividend, split, rights issue, buyback next week: Hexaware Tech, Cyient, RailTel to Sagility - Check record dates

At least 25 companies have set record dates between October 26 and 30 for corporate actions, including dividends, rights issues and resolution plan suspensions. Hexaware Technologies, Shriram Finance, RailTel and others are among the companies in focus.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published24 Oct 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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More than 25 companies have set record dates between October 26 and 30 for corporate actions. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)
More than 25 companies have set record dates between October 26 and 30 for corporate actions. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend, split, rights issue, buyback next week: Shares of Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Cyient Limited, Shriram Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sagility Limited, etc, will remain in focus in the coming week as these firms have fixed record dates for multiple corporate actions.

At least 25 companies have fixed record dates next week (between Monday, October 26 and Friday, October 30) for dividend, stock split, rights issue, buyback, resolution plan, income distribution, etc. For investors who closely track corporate actions, here are all the details to know.

Dividend record dates next week | Check details

Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Cyient Limited, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Crisil Limited, Ksolves India Limited, Shriram Finance, Ador Welding Limited, Amwill Healthcare, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCM Shriram, Hypersoft Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Sagility, and Steel Strips Wheels have fixed record date for dividend.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Hexaware Technologies LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 9.526 Oct 2026
L&T Technology Services LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 2027 Oct 2026
Cyient LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1228 Oct 2026
Nippon Life India Asset Management LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 9.528 Oct 2026
Crisil LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1729 Oct 2026
Ksolves India LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 129 Oct 2026
Shriram Finance LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 6.529 Oct 2026
Ador Welding LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 7.530 Oct 2026
Amwill Health Care LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.530 Oct 2026
Chennai Petroleum Corporation LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 2530 Oct 2026
DCM Shriram LtdInterim Dividend30 Oct 2026
Hypersoft Technologies LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.2530 Oct 2026
RailTel Corporation of India LtdInterim Dividend30 Oct 2026
Sagility LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.1530 Oct 2026
Steel Strips Wheels LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 1.530 Oct 2026

Stock split record dates next week

Midaas Fashions Limited, Chandni Machines Ltd, Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd, and Meenakshi India Ltd, have fixed record dates to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the stock split.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Midaas Fashions LimitedStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/26 Oct 2026
Chandni Machines LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/29 Oct 2026
Galaxy Agrico Exports LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/30 Oct 2026
Meenakshi India LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/30 Oct 2026

Right issues, buyback

Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd has fixed October 27 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the right issue of equity shares. Secondly, Interactive Financial Services Ltd has fixed October 30, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for right issue of equity shares.

Apart from these corporate actions, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness and Ashapura Intimates Fashion have fixed October 26 as the record date for Resolution Plan Suspension. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd has fixed October 28 as the record date for buy back of shares.

Record DateStock SplitShare BuybackDividend
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