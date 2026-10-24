Dividend, split, rights issue, buyback next week: Hexaware Tech, Cyient, RailTel to Sagility - Check record dates

Dividend, split, rights issue, buyback next week: Shares of Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Cyient Limited, Shriram Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sagility Limited, etc, will remain in focus in the coming week as these firms have fixed record dates for multiple corporate actions.

At least 25 companies have fixed record dates next week (between Monday, October 26 and Friday, October 30) for dividend, stock split, rights issue, buyback, resolution plan, income distribution, etc. For investors who closely track corporate actions, here are all the details to know.

Dividend record dates next week | Check details Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Cyient Limited, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Crisil Limited, Ksolves India Limited, Shriram Finance, Ador Welding Limited, Amwill Healthcare, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCM Shriram, Hypersoft Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Sagility, and Steel Strips Wheels have fixed record date for dividend.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Hexaware Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 9.5 26 Oct 2026 L&T Technology Services Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 20 27 Oct 2026 Cyient Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 12 28 Oct 2026 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 9.5 28 Oct 2026 Crisil Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 17 29 Oct 2026 Ksolves India Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1 29 Oct 2026 Shriram Finance Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 6.5 29 Oct 2026 Ador Welding Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 7.5 30 Oct 2026 Amwill Health Care Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.5 30 Oct 2026 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 25 30 Oct 2026 DCM Shriram Ltd Interim Dividend 30 Oct 2026 Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.25 30 Oct 2026 RailTel Corporation of India Ltd Interim Dividend 30 Oct 2026 Sagility Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.15 30 Oct 2026 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 1.5 30 Oct 2026

Stock split record dates next week Midaas Fashions Limited, Chandni Machines Ltd, Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd, and Meenakshi India Ltd, have fixed record dates to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the stock split.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Midaas Fashions Limited Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 26 Oct 2026 Chandni Machines Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/ 29 Oct 2026 Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/ 30 Oct 2026 Meenakshi India Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 30 Oct 2026

Right issues, buyback Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd has fixed October 27 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the right issue of equity shares. Secondly, Interactive Financial Services Ltd has fixed October 30, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders for right issue of equity shares.