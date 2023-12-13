Dividend stock 2023: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stock 2023: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) board has approved a dividend of ₹3.70 per equity share translating a dividend yield of 3.46%
Dividend Stocks 2023: Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday (December 13).
