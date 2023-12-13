Dividend Stocks 2023: Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday (December 13). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.70 per equity share for its eligible shareholders.

The company shares will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

RCFL, one of the most popular basic materials company in the world, has fixed December 13, 2023 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to receive final dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

In the fourth quarter ended March 31 of fiscal year 2023, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd had declared a dividend of ₹3.70 per equity share translating a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The dividend is a percentage of earnings paid out to shareholders of the company.

Last fiscal year ( FY 2022), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers gave ₹5.30 dividend for the full year.

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd closed on Tuesday at ₹159.10, up 3.75%.

For the second quarter ended September 30 of the current fiscal year, the company had reported an 80.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹51 crore.

In the corresponding period of fiscal year 2023, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers had posted a net profit of ₹261.9 crore.

Its revenue from operations fell 25.5% to ₹4,155.2 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as against ₹5,576 crore in the corresponding period of the FY23.

RCFL had said that at the operating level its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) tanked 73.9% to ₹105.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over ₹405 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Its EBITDA margin stood at 2.6% in the second quarter as compared to 7.3% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

