Dividend stock 2024: HCL Tech share in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today

Shivangini
Published22 Oct 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Dividend stock 2024: HCL Technologies Ltd. is expected to be in spotlight on October 22, Tuesday, as its stock will trade ex-dividend. The company had declared an interim dividend of 12 per equity share with a face value of 2, for the financial year 2024-25. This interim dividend, approved by the board on October 14, 2024, is scheduled for payment on October 30, 2024, to shareholders who were on record by the ex-dividend date​, the company announced in an exchange filing.

HCL Tech share price closed in the red, down 0.79 per cent at 1842.50, on October 21, Monday, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 4,99,992.79 crore.

HCL Tech financial performance

This announcement came alongside the release of HCL’s financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024. The company posted consolidated revenues of 56,919 crores for the six-month period, up from 52,968 crores during the same period in 2023, reflecting steady growth​. Other income for the half-year also showed a notable increase, at 1,559 crores compared to 709 crores in the previous year​.

On the expenses front, employee benefits accounted for 32,933 crores, an increase from 30,267 crores in the same period last year. Depreciation and amortization costs were 2,005 crores, while other expenses totalled 3,640 crore. Despite these higher costs, HCL Tech’s profit before tax stood at 11,394 crores for the half-year, compared to 9,824 crores in the previous year​, as per the filing.

The company's net profit for the six months amounted to 8,496 crores, up from 7,364 crores in the previous year, showcasing HCL's robust performance in a competitive sector​​. HCL also recorded strong segment revenues, with IT and Business Services contributing 42,449 crore, and Engineering and R&D services generating 9,000 crore​.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

