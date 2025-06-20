Dividend stock 2025: HAL share price edges higher after announcement of board meeting date

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price opened nearly a percent higher on Friday after the company announced the date of its board meeting to consider dividend. The defence stock gained 0.98% to open at a high of ₹4,948.75 apiece on the BSE.

The PSU defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics, said the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on 27 June 2025 to consider a final dividend for FY25.

“...this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th June, 2025 will consider, inter-alia, the recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.” HAL said in a regulatory filing on June 19.

However, any other information regarding the dividend amount, HAL dividend record date or the dividend payment date are not announced yet.

The company also said that the Trading Window for trading in the securities of the company shall remain closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons, Connected Persons and their immediate relatives, with immediate effect till 48 hours after declaration of the financial results for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2025.

HAL Dividend History Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) last declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per share on February 18, 2025, as per data available on the BSE. In 2024, the company paid dividends of ₹13 and ₹22 per share. In the previous year, 2023, HAL distributed dividends of ₹20 and ₹15 per equity share.

Additionally, the PSU defence major announced a stock split during 2023.

HAL Share Price Performance HAL share price has remained largely unchanged over the past one month. However, the PSU defence stock has witnessed a 28% gain over the last three months and a 17% increase on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Despite an 8% decline over the past year, HAL share price has demonstrated strong long-term performance, rallying 154% in two years and delivering multibagger returns of 1,280% over the past five years.

At 9:48 AM, HAL share price was trading 0.30% higher at ₹4,915.25 apiece on the BSE.