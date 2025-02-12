Dividend stock 2025: ITC share price dips on record date. Do you own?

Dividend stock 2025: Shares of ITC dipped over 2% as they traded ex-date and ex-record with respect to the interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12.

The diversified Indian conglomerate, along with its financial results on February 6, announced an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The company further fixed Wednesday, February 12, as the record date to determine the members' entitlement for such interim dividend. This means that investors whose names appear on record as on this date will be entitled to receive the dividend.

According to the T+1 settlement rule of the Indian stock exchanges, investors should have bought shares of ITC for their names to appear on record as of today.

ITC had further informed that the dividend will be paid between Thursday, March 6, 2025, and Saturday, March 8, 2025, to the members of the company entitled thereto.

ITC Share Price Impact ITC share price dropped 2.25% in intra-day trade to hit the low of ₹409 apiece. The stock opened at ₹413.40, lower than its previous closing price of ₹418.45 per share.

The blue-chip stock, with a market capitalisation of over ₹5 lakh crore, has lost 7.5% in the last one month, and declined 14% in the past three months. Over the last one year, the stock has declined 1%.

ITC Q3 Results The company last week reported a 7.27% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹5,013.16 crore, primarily due to weaker demand and a significant rise in input costs. This compares to ₹5,406.52 crore in the same period last year.

However, the tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate saw its revenue from operations increase by 9.05%, reaching ₹20,349.96 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up from ₹18,660.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.