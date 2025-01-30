Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share (175 percent) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the dividend is set for February 7, 2025, with the payment scheduled on or before February 25, 2025.

In an official regulatory filing, the company stated, "The Board of Directors of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited at the said Meeting also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 (175 percent) per equity share of ₹2/- each for the financial year 2024-25, which shall be paid through the National Electronic Clearing System (NECS)." The announcement was made during the Board Meeting held on January 28, 2025.

Dividend History In the previous financial year (FY24), the company declared a final dividend of 200 percent per share in addition to an interim dividend of 125 percent, bringing the total dividend payout to ₹6.50 per share (325 percent).

Financial Performance For the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), Kirloskar Pneumatic reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹36 crore from ₹35 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company's net profit fell 46.6 percent sequentially from ₹67.5 crore in the previous quarter.

Total income for the quarter rose 11 percent YoY to ₹346 crore, up from ₹312 crore in Q3FY24. However, sequentially, total income fell 21 percent from ₹437 crore reported in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25).

For the nine months ended December 2024 (9MFY25), the company's net profit surged 78 percent to ₹130 crore from ₹73 crore in the corresponding period last year. Additionally, total income grew 25.5 percent to ₹1,062.5 crore from ₹846 crore during the same period last year.

Stock Price Trend Despite a 66 percent rally over the past year, Kirloskar Pneumatic's stock has seen a decline of approximately 29 percent in January 2025, following a 13 percent drop in December 2024.

The stock closed at ₹1,105.40 in its last trading session, 39 percent below its peak of ₹1,817.50, recorded in December 2024. However, it remains 81 percent higher than its 52-week low of ₹611, reached in March 2024.