Dividend stock 2025: Vedanta shares rise ahead of first interim dividend in FY26

Dividend stock 2025: Ahead of the board meeting on Wednesday, Vedanta shares witnessed some buying interest in the early morning session. Vedanta share price today opened upside at ₹464 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹467.75 apiece, recording an intraday high of around one per cent. Investors are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the Vedanta board meeting today, where the metal major is expected to declare its first interim dividend in the financial year 2025-26. The company has already declared the Vedanta dividend record date on 24 June 2025.

Vedanta dividend news In an earlier exchange filing, Vedanta had informed the Indian exchanges about the interim dividend move, saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26."

Vedanta dividend record date Reiterating its earlier announcement regarding the Vedanta dividend record date, the company further added, "Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025."

Vedanta dividend history If declared, this would be the first interim dividend announced by Vedanta in the financial year 2025-26. In FY25, Vedanta shares traded ex-date for dividend payments on four separate occasions. The dividend stock gave a total of ₹43.50 per share dividend to its eligible shareholders ( ₹11 + ₹4 ₹20 + ₹8.50).

Vedanta share price target Advising Vedanta shareholders to hold the scrip, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Vedanta shares are looking positive on the technical chart. One can buy and hold the scrip for the short-term targets of ₹480 and ₹500. However, one must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹445 apiece levels.”