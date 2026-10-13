Dividend stock 2026: This media stock gives 14% dividend yield in YTD | Beats bank FD, PPF interest rate

Dividend stocks in India: A long-term stock market investor not just gains from the rally in the stock it owns, but from the various corporate rewards. Buyback of shares, dividend (interim and final), value unlocking (as we saw in Tata Motors), listing of the subsidiary companies like Jio Platforms of Reliance Industries, etc. That's why, smart investors always suggest stock investors to apply the ‘buy, hold, and forget’ strategy, which means one should buy and hold a stock as long as one can. This helps an investor generate wealth rather than just put stock gains in one's pocket.

To understand how a long-term investor can reap additional benefits from their shareholding, one needs to look at Jagran Prakashan's share price and dividend history. According to the Jagran Prakashan dividend history, the media stock has traded ex-dividend for just one in 2026, but its dividend yield in YTD is around 14%, which is much higher than the average bank fixed deposit (FD) return of around 5.50% and Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest rate of 7.10% per annum.

Jagran Prakashan share price history The dividend-paying stock has delivered around a 14% negative return to its shareholders in 2026, sliding from ₹71.58 per share to ₹61.65 per share on the NSE. However, the stock has delivered a whopping dividend to its shareholders in 2026, which can be seen as a sign of relief for the company's shareholders, especially amid the bloodbath in the Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty.

Jagran Prakashan dividend history According to the information available on the BSE website, Jagran Prakashan shares have traded ex-dividend only once, on 5 June 2026. However, the media company had announced a whopping ₹10 per share dividend ( ₹7 interim dividend and ₹3 final dividend).

As mentioned above, Jagran Prakashan's share price has moved from ₹71.58 to 61.65 per share. The Jagran Prakashan dividend yield in 2026 is around 14% [{( ₹7 + ₹3)/ ₹71.58} x 100].

Jagran Prakashan dividend 2026 beats PPF, bank FD returns Even though Jagran Prakashan's share price is among the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street, its long-term shareholders have received a whopping 14% dividend yield on their investment.

At this 14% dividend yield, Jagran Prakashan's 2026 dividend has beaten the PPF interest rate, which has been stagnant at 7.10% since the April to June 2020 quarter. The government reviews small-savings interest rates every quarter. The latest review retained the PPF rate at 7.10% for the October–December 2026 quarter.

Similarly, the bank FD return comes at around 5% to 5.50% per annum. So, the Jagran Prakashan dividend 2026 has left bank FD returns and PPF interest rate by a huge margin.