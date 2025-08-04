Dividend stock Akzo Nobel share price jumps 4% after announcement of ₹156/share dividend. Record date, other details

Akzo Nobel India’s share price jumped 4% in Monday’s trading session as investors cheered the company’s mega dividend announcement, even as the April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 disappointed.

The company recorded a nearly 23% fall in its first-quarter net profit to ₹88 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹113.9 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company’s revenue from its core operations dropped 3.9% to ₹995.1 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹1,036.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Akzo Nobel Dividend Akzo Nobel’s board of directors announced a special dividend issue of ₹156 per share along with its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2025-26. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of ₹156 for every stock they own in the global paints maker.

“Declared a one-time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 156/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Six only) per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 out of the retained earnings of the Company as on 30 June 2025,” the company informed the BSE through the filing.

The company also announced that it has fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the one-time special dividend issue as Monday, 11 August 2025. Akzo Nobel also said that the dividend issue will be paid within 30 days from 4 August 2025.

Akzo Nobel Share Price Trend Akzo Nobel shares hit an intraday high of ₹3,779.80, jumping nearly 4% after the firm announced its mega dividend issue. Akzo Nobel India's share price was trading 2.49% higher at ₹3,727.80 during the afternoon session on Monday, compared to ₹3,637.20 at the previous market close.

The company currently operates its international business in 150 nations around the world. According to multiple media reports, Akzo Nobel is the fourth-largest paint company in the Indian market.

Shares of the global paints and coatings firm have given Indian stock market investors more than 94.02% returns on their investment in the last five years and 20.57% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are trading 4.28% higher in 2025 and are up 7.98% in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

According to the data collected from the BSE website, Akzo Nobel shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹4,649 on 9 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹3,009.50 on 5 August 2024. The paint-maker’s market capitalisation (m-cap) currently stands at ₹16,963.77 crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 4 August 2025.

