Dividend stock alert: Last chance to buy today, SAIL and Saraswati Saree Depot, ahead of record date | Check details

Dividend record date alert: Shares of Steel Authority of India Limited, and Saraswati Saree Depot Limited are likely to attract heightened investors' interest during Tuesday’s intraday trading session ahead of their dividend record dates.

SAIL and Saraswati Saree Depot have fixed Wednesday as the dividend record date. As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own the stock before Wednesday to qualify for the corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, September 29, is effectively the last day to qualify for the payout.

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SAIL dividend The Maharatna PSU has announced ₹2.35 dividend per equity share. SAIL dividend represents 23.5% of the per equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. Its annual dividend yield stood at 1.72%.

SAIL dividend record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, September 30, as the dividend record date. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

SAIL share price trend The stock closed at ₹184.45 per share on BSE on Monday. With a return on equity (ROE) of 7.68%, its share price value ha 23% in six months and around 38% in one year. The stock has surged around 97% in one year.

Saraswatee Saree Depot dividend Saraswatee Saree Depot’s board of directors declared and approved interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The company’s board of directors “declared and approved Interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 (30%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs. 11,87,99,400.”

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Saraswatee Saree Depot dividend record date The company has fixed Wednesday, September 30 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that Tuesday, September 29, is the last date to buy and qualify for the stock’s dividend payout.

Saraswatee Saree Depot share price trend The stock closed at ₹81.93 per share on BSE on Monday. Its RoE stood at 12.83%. The textile stock’s share price value has 50% in one month and around 10% in 2026 so far. The stock value has hardly changed in one year, but its value has declined 45% in two years.