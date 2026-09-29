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Dividend stock alert: Last chance to buy today, SAIL and Saraswati Saree Depot, ahead of record date | Check details

Steel Authority of India and Saraswati Saree Depot shares may attract investor interest on Tuesday before their dividend record dates. Both companies set September 30 as the record date, making Tuesday the last opportunity to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated29 Sep 2026, 09:22 AM IST
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Dividend record date: Check full list of stocks that have fixed September 30 as record date (AI image for representational purpose)
Dividend record date: Check full list of stocks that have fixed September 30 as record date (AI image for representational purpose)
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Dividend record date alert: Shares of Steel Authority of India Limited, and Saraswati Saree Depot Limited are likely to attract heightened investors' interest during Tuesday’s intraday trading session ahead of their dividend record dates.

SAIL and Saraswati Saree Depot have fixed Wednesday as the dividend record date. As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own the stock before Wednesday to qualify for the corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, September 29, is effectively the last day to qualify for the payout.

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SAIL dividend

The Maharatna PSU has announced 2.35 dividend per equity share. SAIL dividend represents 23.5% of the per equity shares with a face value of 10 each. Its annual dividend yield stood at 1.72%.

SAIL dividend record date

The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, September 30, as the dividend record date. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

SAIL share price trend

The stock closed at 184.45 per share on BSE on Monday. With a return on equity (ROE) of 7.68%, its share price value ha 23% in six months and around 38% in one year. The stock has surged around 97% in one year.

Saraswatee Saree Depot dividend

Saraswatee Saree Depot’s board of directors declared and approved interim dividend of 3 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The company’s board of directors “declared and approved Interim dividend of Rs. 3.00 (30%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to Rs. 11,87,99,400.”

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Saraswatee Saree Depot dividend record date

The company has fixed Wednesday, September 30 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that Tuesday, September 29, is the last date to buy and qualify for the stock’s dividend payout.

Saraswatee Saree Depot share price trend

The stock closed at 81.93 per share on BSE on Monday. Its RoE stood at 12.83%. The textile stock’s share price value has 50% in one month and around 10% in 2026 so far. The stock value has hardly changed in one year, but its value has declined 45% in two years.

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