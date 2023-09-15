This finance company declares dividend of ₹110 per share; do you own?1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings and Investment announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹110 per share, or 1,100 percent, for the current financial year.
Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd. on Friday, September 15, announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹110 per share, or 1,100 per cent, for the current financial year. The record date for the payment of the dividend has been fixed as September 29, 2023, according to a regulatory filing by the Bajaj Group firm to the stock exchanges.
