This finance company declares dividend of 110 per share; do you own?

Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd. on Friday, September 15, announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹110 per share, or 1,100 per cent, for the current financial year. The record date for the payment of the dividend has been fixed as September 29, 2023, according to a regulatory filing by the Bajaj Group firm to the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, 15 September 2023, considered and declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 110 (1100 per cent) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2024,'' said Bajaj Holdings in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. ‘’The aforesaid interim dividend shall be credited / dispatched on or around Friday, October 13, 2023,'' it added.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) earlier this year, reporting a rise of 46 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,415.50 crore, compared to ₹969.33 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal at ₹104.04 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹91.33 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Holdings is a primary investment company and focuses on new business opportunities. It holds a 33.43 percent stake in Bajaj Auto Ltd and a 39.29 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv. It is a holding company and earns income through dividends, interest, and gains on investment held. The financial services firm is the flagship of the Bajaj group of companies.

On Friday, September 15, shares of Bajaj Holdings settled 0.69 per cent higher at ₹7,069.80 apiece on the BSE. The large-cap company commands a market capitalisation of ₹78,682.29 crore.