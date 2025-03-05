Dividend stock: BEL declares 150% interim dividend. Check record date

Dividend Stock: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday, March 5, declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

"In continuation to our earlier letter dated 25th February, 2025 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th March, 2025, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of ₹1.50/- per equity share of ₹1/- each fully paidup (150%) for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing today.

Advertisement

The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from its announcement, BEL added.

BEL Dividend Record Date The Nifty 50 stock, engaged in aerospace and defence, has fixed Tuesday, March 11, as the record date for the purpose of the payment of the interim dividend of shares for FY25.

“In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, the 11th March, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25,” BEL said.

Also Read | BSE, NSE rivalry heats up in the battle of options

BEL Share Price Performance Public sector stock BEL gained nearly 4% following the announcement of the interim dividend. BEL share price rose as much as 3.76% to the day's high of ₹274.90. The stock opened slightly higher than its previous close at ₹265 apiece and then extended gains following the dividend declaration.

Advertisement

Amid a sharp rally in defence counters, BEL stock price has rallied 31% in the last one year. However, amid the recent drawdown in the Indian stock market, the PSU stock has lost 3% in the past one month and 12% in the past three months, according to Trendlyne data.

As of 2.15 pm, BEL share price traded at ₹274.40, up 3.68% on the BSE.

Read all market-related news here