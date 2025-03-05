Mint Market

Dividend stock: BEL declares 150% interim dividend. Check record date

BEL's share price rose to 274.40, up 3.68% following the announcement of a 1.50 interim dividend for FY25. The record date for payment is March 11. Despite a 31% yearly rise, the stock has seen a 12% decline in the last three months.

Saloni Goel
Updated5 Mar 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Dividend stock: BEL declares 150% interim dividend. Check record date(Photo: ANI)

Dividend Stock: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Wednesday, March 5, declared an interim dividend of 1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

"In continuation to our earlier letter dated 25th February, 2025 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 5th March, 2025, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 1.50/- per equity share of 1/- each fully paidup (150%) for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing today.

Advertisement

The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from its announcement, BEL added.

Also Read | LIC raises stake to 7.06% in Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Foods. Stock edges higher

BEL Dividend Record Date

The Nifty 50 stock, engaged in aerospace and defence, has fixed Tuesday, March 11, as the record date for the purpose of the payment of the interim dividend of shares for FY25.

“In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, the 11th March, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25,” BEL said.

Also Read | BSE, NSE rivalry heats up in the battle of options

BEL Share Price Performance

Public sector stock BEL gained nearly 4% following the announcement of the interim dividend. BEL share price rose as much as 3.76% to the day's high of 274.90. The stock opened slightly higher than its previous close at 265 apiece and then extended gains following the dividend declaration.

Advertisement

Amid a sharp rally in defence counters, BEL stock price has rallied 31% in the last one year. However, amid the recent drawdown in the Indian stock market, the PSU stock has lost 3% in the past one month and 12% in the past three months, according to Trendlyne data.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% as promoter raises stake in brewery company

As of 2.15 pm, BEL share price traded at 274.40, up 3.68% on the BSE.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend stock: BEL declares 150% interim dividend. Check record date
First Published:5 Mar 2025, 02:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App