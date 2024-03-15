Dividend stock BEL to declare interim dividend today. Second in FY24
Dividend stock: BEL board is going to consider and approve proposal for the interim dividend in its meeting scheduled today
Stock market today: Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL shares will be in focus today as the company board is going to declare an interim dividend today. If the board of directors of the company considers and approves the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, this would be the second interim dividend that the BEL would be giving in the current financial year. Earlier, the company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per share to its eligible shareholders by trading ex-dividend on 9th February 2024. The company has already declared a dividend record date on 23rd March 2024.
