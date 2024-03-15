Dividend stock BEL to declare interim dividend today. Second in FY24

Dividend stock: BEL board is going to consider and approve proposal for the interim dividend in its meeting scheduled today

Stock market today: Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL shares will be in focus today as the company board is going to declare an interim dividend today. If the board of directors of the company considers and approves the proposal for payment of an interim dividend, this would be the second interim dividend that the BEL would be giving in the current financial year. Earlier, the company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per share to its eligible shareholders by trading ex-dividend on 9th February 2024. The company has already declared a dividend record date on 23rd March 2024.

BEL dividend 2024 BEL has already informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the second interim dividend proposal saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 15fh March, 2024 to consider, inter alia, declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24."

BEL dividend record date The company has already declared a record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of the second interim dividend in FY24. BEL informed Indian stock market exchanges about the dividend record date saying, "In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholder for payment of second interim dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, if declared on the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 151h March 2024, the Record date will be Saturday, the 23rr March 2024."

BEL share price history On 31st March 2024, BEL share price ended at ₹97.55 apiece whereas BEL share price today is around ₹188 per share. This means the stock has risen ₹90.45 per share or nearly 92 percent in FY24.

BEL dividend history Comparing the first interim dividend of ₹0.70 apiece given in FY24, the current dividend yield of the company is below one percent, which is expected to shoot up if the BEL board declares a second interim dividend in FY24 during its meeting scheduled today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

