Dividend Stock: Bharat Dynamics shares rise 2% after board approves interim dividend
Bharat Dynamics share price was trading at ₹1,697.60, marking an increase of ₹36.05, or 2.17 percent, on the BSE, in the morning session.
Bharat Dynamics shares saw a 2 percent rise in early trading on March 22 following the company's board approval of a sub-division of its equity shares and announcement of an interim dividend for FY23-24.
