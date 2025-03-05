Bharat Electronics shares will be in focus on Wednesday as the defence PSU will declare interim dividend. Bharat Electronics share price saw an uptick a day ahead of the board meet to consider dividend.

The defence company Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) last month announced that its board will consider an interim dividend for FY25 today, March 5.

“... meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 5th March, 2025 to consider, inter alia, declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25,” Bharat Electronics said in a regulatory filing on February 25.

BEL dividend record date is also likely to be announced along with the dividend amount today. This will be the first interim dividend by the Navratna status PSU Bharat Electronics for the current financial year 2024-25.

The company has been consistently awarding shareholders with the dividend payments and bonus issues. Here’s a look at Bharat Electronic dividend history:

BEL Dividend History According to the data on BSE, BEL announced a dividend three times in 2024. The last dividend from Bharat Electronics was on 14 August 2024 when the company paid a Final Dividend of ₹0.80 per share. BEL also paid Re 0.70 dividend in March 2024 and February 2024 each. In 2023, Bharat Electronic had paid a total dividend of ₹1.80 to its shareholders.

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results Bharat Electronics reported decent earnings growth during the third quarter of FY25, beating analysts’ estimates. The defence PSU reported a net profit of ₹1,316.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 47.33% from ₹893.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a 37% growth in its revenue from operations in Q3FY25, reaching ₹5,643 crore, compared to ₹4,120.10 crore during the same period last year. In terms of operating profit, the company’s EBITDA increased 57.5% to ₹1,653 crore from ₹1,072 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while the EBITDA margin expanded by 330 basis points YoY to 28.7%.

Bharat Electronics’ total order book stood at ₹71,100 crore at the end of the December quarter.

Bharat Electronics Stock Price Performance Bharat Electronics share price has fallen 7% in one month and has dropped 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU defence stock has declined over 11% in the past six months. However, BEL shares have gained over 26% in one year and have delivered multibagger returns of 176% in the past two years.

On Tuesday, BEL shares ended 2.82% higher at ₹264.65 apiece on the BSE.