Castrol India’s share price surged 6 per cent during Thursday’s trading session, extending its winning streak for the third consecutive session. On February 6, the stock reached an intraday high of ₹206.90 per share.

Castrol India stock extended gains for the third day after the company posted robust fourth quarter earnings on Monday.

The company adheres to the calendar year (January to December) for financial reporting. In the fourth quarter (October to December 2024), it recorded operational revenue of ₹1,354 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent increase from ₹1,264 crore in Q4 2023.

The profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 2024 reached ₹271 crore, marking a 12 per cent increase compared to ₹242 crore in Q4 2023.

Castrol India also announced a final dividend of ₹9.5 per share of the face value of ₹5/- each.

"The Board of Directors "Recommended a Final Dividend of INR 9.5/- per share of the face value of INR 5/- each (which includes a Special Dividend of INR 4.5/- per share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 47th Annual General Meeting. Fixed the record date as Tuesday, 18 March 2025 for determining entitlement of members to Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2024. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders will be paid on or before Wednesday, 23 April 2025," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the company reported operational revenue of ₹5,365 crore, reflecting a steady 6 per cent increase from ₹5,075 crore in the previous year.

“2024 was a year of significant progress for Castrol India. We introduced meaningful innovations in key product categories and enhanced our market reach. Castrol EDGE continued to set high standards for lubricants in high-performance cars, while CRB TURBOMAX+ CK4 is delivering improved performance for India's trucking fleet. For our industrial partners, we advanced rust protection through customized solutions," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.