Coal India has been returning cash to shareholders through interim and final dividends for quarters or year-end. In the past 12 months, Coal India Ltd (CIL) as declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹17 per share. At the current share price of ₹236.9, this results in a dividend yield of over 7%, as per data by Trendlyne. Dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.