Dividend paying PSU stock trades at 52-week high. Brokerage bullish for medium term1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
- The PSU stock is currently trading at its 52-week high level of ₹237 on the BSE
Sharing as its medium term tech pick, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said that Coal India share price is in strong up trend making higher lows and higher highs and recently it entered correction.
“Coal India shares fell down to channel support during correction. The price behaviour is showing evidences that correction might have concluded and larger up trend may resume," the note stated. Prabhudas Lilladher has Buy rating on the PSU stock with a target price of ₹255 and stop loss of 227.
State owned coal mining corporate Coal India Ltd (CIL) is the largest coal producer in the world. The PSU stock is up more than 52% in 2022 so far, and is currently trading at its 52-week high level of ₹237 on the BSE.
Coal India shares are burning bright on the bourses, having risen more than 60% in a year's period. Favourable demand-supply dynamics and growing global coal demand have augured well for the state-run coal producer.
Coal India has been returning cash to shareholders through interim and final dividends for quarters or year-end. In the past 12 months, Coal India Ltd (CIL) as declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹17 per share. At the current share price of ₹236.9, this results in a dividend yield of over 7%, as per data by Trendlyne. Dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.
Another domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note last week said that it expects global coal demand to remain strong in the near term as the world recovers from the pandemic and Europe shifts to renewables (in the long term) from Russian gas, increasing dependency on coal in near term.
“Coal India trades at 3.0x/4.3x our FY23/24E EV/Adj. EBITDA. We expect a 10% dividend yield at CMP (current market price), as we forecast strong earnings to result in healthy dividends going forward," said the brokerage while maintaining its Buy rating on the PSU stock and increased its target price to ₹290 apiece (from ₹275).
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
