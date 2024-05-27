Dividend stock: Dev IT declares dividend for third straight year. Share jumps 4%
Dev IT dividend history: The dividend stock has been declaring final dividend since FY22
Dividend stock: Small-cap IT stock Dev Information Technology or Dev IT is one of the dividend-paying stocks of the Indian stock market. The small-cap IT stock's board of directors has declared a 5 percent final dividend for the eligible shareholders. The company board declared this final dividend while considering the company's unaudited financial results for Q4FY24. After the announcement of this final dividend, the small-cap IT company declared a dividend for the third straight year.
