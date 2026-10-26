Dividend stock down 4% today; declares ₹12 per share dividend, record date fixed | Check yield, stock split history

Dividend-paying stock Supreme Industries has a strong history of returning cash to its shareholders. After the ex-date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of the ₹25-per-share final dividend in June 2026, the company board today declared an interim dividend of ₹12 for eligible shareholders. The company declared this 600% dividend while announcing the Q2 results today. However, the ₹12 per share dividend failed to turn the tide, and the stock finished 4% lower on Monday at ₹3,250.

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Supreme Industries dividend 2026 The company informed the Indian exchanges about the interim dividend, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, the 26th October 2026, inter alia, transacted the following business: Approved payment of Interim Dividend @ 600% i.e. ₹12/- per Share on 127026870 Nos. of Equity Shares of ₹2/- each (FV).”

Supreme Industries dividend record date The company also declared the dividend record date, saying, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, the 26th October 2026, inter alia, transacted the following business: Company has fixed Friday, 30th October, 2026, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the Shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend."

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Supreme Industries dividend history According to information available on the official BSE website, Supreme Industries has a strong track record of paying dividends to its shareholders. This is the second dividend announced by the company in 2026. Earlier, the Supreme Industries board had declared a ₹25-per-share final dividend, and the stock traded ex-date on 25 June 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payment. In one year's time, this would be the third dividend announced by the company. Supreme Industries had announced a ₹11-per-share dividend in the third quarter of the previous financial year, and the record date for the ₹11-per-share interim dividend was set for 3 November 2025.

This means that Supreme Industries has declared a ₹48-per-share dividend over one year ( ₹11 + ₹25 + ₹12), and one year ago, the Supreme Industries share price was around ₹4,000. This means Sujpreme Industries' annual dividend yield today is 1.20% [{( ₹11 + ₹25 + ₹12) / ₹4,000} x 100].

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The BSE website also states that Supreme Industries has been paying dividends twice a year since 2018 — one final dividend after the end of the financial year and one interim dividend during the third quarter of the financial year, or ahead of the end of the year.

In 2017, Supreme Industries declared three dividends: a final dividend, a special dividend, and an interim dividend. The dividend stock has paid dividends to its shareholders without any interruption since 2007.

Supreme Industries stock split history Supreme Industries once traded ex-date for a stock split as well. The company has undergone a 1:5 stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from ₹10 per share to ₹2 per share, with the record date for this split on 18 October 2010.

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Supreme Industries Q2 Results 2026 As mentioned above, Supreme Industries declared ₹12 share interim dividend while announcing its Q2 results today. In Q2FY27, Supreme Industries' total income grew from ₹2,409.41 crore to ₹3,369.96 crore, up 28.50% YoY. The company's total income grew from ₹2726.79 crore to ₹3369.96 crore QoQ, logging a sequential growth of 23.58%.

However, the company's net profit saw a dip on QoQ basis as the PAT slipped from ₹280.72 crore in the Q1FY27 to ₹262.44 crore in Q2FY27. However, net profit of the company grew YoY from ₹164.74 crore in Q2FY26 to ₹262.44 crore in Q2FY27, logging a YoY rise of more than 59%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).