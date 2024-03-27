Dividend stock ESAB India to declare interim dividend today. Details here

Dividend stock 2024: The board of directors of ESAB India is soon going to consider and approve the proposal for payment of interim dividends to its eligible shareholders. The company board is expected to decide in this regard in its meeting scheduled today. As per the information available on the BSE website, this would be the second interim dividend (if approved by the company board) in the current financial year.

The dividend-paying stock has already fixed 5th April 2024 as the record date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of interim dividend. The dividend-paying stock traded ex-dividend on 24th November 2023 for the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹32 per share, which was payable in the current fiscal.

ESAB India dividend 2024

Informing the Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting agenda, ESAB India said, “We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 27th March 2024 to consider and declare a Second Interim Dividend, if any, to the Equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024."

ESAB INDIA More Information

"The Second Interim Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the “Record Date" (5th April 2024) fixed for this purpose in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," ESAB India added.

ESAB India dividend

As per the information available on the official website of BSE, ESAB India shares traded ex-dividend thrice. It first traded ex-dividend on 20th February 2023 for payment of ₹28 per share interim dividend payable in the financial year 20222-23. Later, ESAB India shares traded ex-dividend on 3rd August 2023 for the payment of ₹28 per share final dividend payable in the financial year 2022-23. The last time, the ESAB share price traded ex-dividend was on 24th November 2023. In November 2023, ESAB India shares traded ex-dividend for the payment of ₹32 per share interim dividend payable in the financial year 2023-24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!