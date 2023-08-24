Dividend stock: HAL stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Dividend stock 2023: The board of directors of HAL has fixed 24th August 2023 as record date for payment of final dividend for the financial year 2022-23
Dividend stock 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stocks will be in focus today as it is one of the dividend paying stocks that is going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has declared final dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The company board also fixed 24th August 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for the payment of 150 per cent final dividend for FY23.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started