Dividend stock: HAL stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today

Dividend stock 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stocks will be in focus today as it is one of the dividend paying stocks that is going to trade ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the company has declared final dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The company board also fixed 24th August 2023 as record date for finalising eligible shareholders for the payment of 150 per cent final dividend for FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL dividend 2023 record date HAL informed Indian stock market bourses about the HAL dividend 2023 record date citing, “In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would also like to inform that, Record Date for the payment of final dividend for the financial Year 2022-23, if approved by the shareholders in aforesaid AGM, will be Thursday, the 24th August, 2023."

HAL dividend 2023 While informing about the final dividend, HAL said, “This is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, recommended a final dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (150%) for the Financial Year 2022-23, which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval. Further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be submitted with the concerned Stock Exchanges in due course." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL dividend history As per the HAL dividend history available on BSE website, this would be the second dividend paid by the HAL. In March 2023, HAL shares traded ex-dividend for the payment of ₹20 per share interim dividend to the eligible shareholders of the company. Prior to that, HAL traded ex-dividend on two more occasions in FY23. On 18th November 2022, HAL stocks traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹20 per share interim dividend whereas in 19th August 2022, HAL shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹10 per share dividend to its eligible shareholders. So, in last one year, HAL shareholders have been given ₹50 per share dividend and adding today's ₹15, total dividend would come to ₹65 per share in last one year.