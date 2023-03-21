Dividend stock: Hindustan Zinc to consider 4th interim dividend in FY23. Details here1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Dividend yield of Hindustan Zinc in FY23 is 15.50% in previous three interim dividends declared by the PSU company
Dividend stock: After paying ₹49.50 per share in previous three interim dividends and a dividend yield to the tune of 15.50 per cent, Hindustan Zinc Ltd is going to consider fourth interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors of the company is going to consider the proposal for interim dividend payment in the meeting scheduled on 21st March 2023 i.e. today. The state-owned company has already declared record date for divided payment on 29th March 2023.
