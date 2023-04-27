Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dividend stock HUL declares 22/share final dividend. Details here
Dividend stock Hindustan Unilever Ltd has declared final dividend of 22 per share for its eligible shareholders. The board of directors considered and approved the final dividend today during the board meeting meant for approving the Q4FY23 results. As the dividend paying stock has already given 17 per share interim dividend to its shareholders in FY23, total dividend declared by HUL in FY23 is now 39 ( 17 + 22) per share.

HUL dividend

Informing Indian stock market bourses about the final dividend, HUL said, “The Board at their meeting held on 27th April, 2023, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 22/- for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. The Company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs. 17/- per share on 17th November, 2022. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs. 39/- per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each."

The Register of Members of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th June, 2023 to Monday, 26th June, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company.

HUL dividend history

HUL shares are one of the dividend stocks on Dalal Street. In financial year 2022-23, this is the second dividend announced by the company board for its eligible shareholders. In November 2022, HUL shares traded ex-dividend for payment of 17 per share interim dividend.

In FY22, total dividend declared by HUL was 34 ( 15 interim dividend and 19 final dividend.) per share.

Similarly, in FY21, total dividend declared by HUL was 31 per share ( 14 + 17).

Since, 2007, HUL has continuously declaring dividend without any interruption in any year.

HUL results

In Q4FY23, HUL reported consolidated net profit of 2,601 crore against consolidate net profit of 2,307 crore in Q4FY22, logging 12.74 per cent YoY rise in this time.

In its latest exchange communication on April 27, HUL declared that its total consolidated income for January to March quarter of FY23 stood at 15,375 crore, near 11 per cent higher from its Q4FY23 consolidated income of 13,846 crore in Q4FY22.

