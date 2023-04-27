Dividend stock HUL declares ₹22/share final dividend. Details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:03 PM IST
- Dividend stock: In November 2022, HUL stocks traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹17 per share interim dividend
Dividend stock Hindustan Unilever Ltd has declared final dividend of ₹22 per share for its eligible shareholders. The board of directors considered and approved the final dividend today during the board meeting meant for approving the Q4FY23 results. As the dividend paying stock has already given ₹17 per share interim dividend to its shareholders in FY23, total dividend declared by HUL in FY23 is now ₹39 ( ₹17 + ₹22) per share.
