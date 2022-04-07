IDFC Ltd informed that its board of directors have considered and declared an interim dividend of 10% i.e. ₹1 per equity share of the company. Shares of IDFC were trading more than 5% lower in Thursday's deals at ₹64.8 apiece on the BSE.

“we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited ('IDFC' or 'the Company') at its meeting held today i.e. April 06, 2022 has considered and declared an Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1 per equity share of the company," IDFC announced in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Further, the company added that “the Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the company as at close of day on April 20, 2022, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Interim Dividend." Therefore, the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after May 01, 2022.

IDFC is a leading finance company in India providing services ranging from infrastructure financing, infrastructure development, investment banking, and others. Shares of IDFC Ltd have surged more than 29% in a year's period, whereas the financial services company's stock is up about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

