Dividend stock: IRCTC share price in focus as stock trades ex-dividend today
IRCTC board has declared ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24
Stock in focus: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price will be under scruitiny of Indian stock market observers and investors during Friday deals as the Indian Railways' PSU stock is trading ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the company has declared ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend stock also fixed 17th November 2023 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for interim dividend payment.
