Dividend stock: IT stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2024-25. Check details

Ujjval Jauhari
Published7 Nov 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Dividend stock: IT stock Dev Information Technology Ltd has set board meeting date to declare Q2 results FY25 and also consider interim dividend.

Dev Information Technology Ltd in its release on the exchanges Intimated of Board Meeting dates to be held on 12th November, 2024.

Board meeting details

Dev Information Technology Ltd said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company.

The agenda for the meeting stated by Dev Information Technology is

1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the ‘Limited Review Reports’ thereon of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024.

2. To consider and recommend rate of Interim Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for FY 2024-25.

3. To consider any other agenda with the permission of chai

As Dev Information technology is to likely reward investors with a dividend s a good news, Dev IT a few days back had announced securing Significant Contracts Across Industries.

 

Orders received by Dev IT

Dev It said that among the orders obtained by the company is for Enhancing IT Infrastructure for a Leading Chemical Products Company Order Size is 3.1 Million or 31 Lakh (plus an additional monthly Azure consumption of 0.15 Million ).

A another orders received by Dev IT included for Driving Modernization for Public Sector Unit with order Sizeof 1.2 Mn or 12 Lakh. Other orders specified by Dev included Data and Analytics Partnership with a Leading Real Estate Developer besides an order for Digital Transformation Initiative for a Large Financial Consultancy

Dev IT is a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services

 

 

 

 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:51 PM IST
    Popular in Markets

