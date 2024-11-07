Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stock: IT stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2024-25. Check details

Dividend stock: IT stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2024-25. Check details

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Dividend stock: IT stock Dev Information Technology Ltd has set board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2024 and also consider interim dividend. Check details

Dividend stock: IT stock has set board meeting date to declare Q2 results and interim dividend. Check

Dividend stock: IT stock Dev Information Technology Ltd has set board meeting date to declare Q2 results FY25 and also consider interim dividend.

Dev Information Technology Ltd in its release on the exchanges Intimated of Board Meeting dates to be held on 12th November, 2024.

Board meeting details

Dev Information Technology Ltd said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the company.

The agenda for the meeting stated by Dev Information Technology is

1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the ‘Limited Review Reports’ thereon of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024.

2. To consider and recommend rate of Interim Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company for FY 2024-25.

3. To consider any other agenda with the permission of chai

As Dev Information technology is to likely reward investors with a dividend s a good news, Dev IT a few days back had announced securing Significant Contracts Across Industries.

Orders received by Dev IT

Dev It said that among the orders obtained by the company is for Enhancing IT Infrastructure for a Leading Chemical Products Company Order Size is 3.1 Million or 31 Lakh (plus an additional monthly Azure consumption of 0.15 Million ).

A another orders received by Dev IT included for Driving Modernization for Public Sector Unit with order Sizeof 1.2 Mn or 12 Lakh. Other orders specified by Dev included Data and Analytics Partnership with a Leading Real Estate Developer besides an order for Digital Transformation Initiative for a Large Financial Consultancy

Dev IT is a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.