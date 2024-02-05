Dividend stock Man Infraconstruction declares fourth interim dividend in FY24

Dividend stock 2024: Man Infraconstruction Ltd is one of the dividend-paying stocks of the Indian stock market that has been continuously rewarding its shareholders from its capital reserves. While declaring its Q3 results today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While announcing Q3 results 2024, the board of directors of Man Infraconstruction considered and approved the proposal for the fourth interim dividend in the current financial year. In its meeting held on Monday, the company board declared an interim dividend of ₹0.54 per share and fixed 15th February 2024 as the record date for finalization of the eligible shareholders for dividend payment.

Man Infraconstruction dividend 2024 The real estate company informed Indian stock market bourses about the fourth interim dividend saying, "Further to our letter dated 24th January 2024 intimating you of the Board Meeting to be held today and in accordance with the Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule Ill and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, inter alia Declared Fourth Interim Dividend of ₹0.54 per equity share (i.e. 27%) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/ - each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said Fourth Interim Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 15th February, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Tuesday, 27th February, 2024."

Man Infraconstruction dividend history As per the information available on the BSE website, the real estate company has already given interim dividends to its shareholders on three different occasions in FY24. It traded ex-dividend on 19th May 2023 for the payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.36 per share. Later, on 10th August 2023 and 17th November 2023, the dividend-paying stock once again traded ex-dividend for the payment of ₹0.36 interim dividend respectively.

Net dividend declared in FY24 So, after the announcement of the ₹0.54 per share interim dividend during the board meeting on Monday, the net interim dividend declared in FY24 by Man Infraconstruction Lt is ₹1.62 per share ( ₹0.36 + ₹0.36 + ₹0.36 + ₹0.54). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Man Infraconstruction dividend yield in FY24 Man Infraconstruction shares ended at ₹68.20 per share on 31st March 2023. This means the net dividend yield in FY24 by the realty company is 2.37 percent [( ₹1.62/ ₹68.20) x 100]. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Man Infraconstruction Q3 results 2024 In Q3FY24, the company's dipped 47 percent YoY whereas the total income of the company in the recently ended quarter dipped 45 percent YoY. Company's Profit After Tax after Non-Controlling Interest dipped 2 percent. However, comparing the company's Profit After Tax after Non-Controlling Interest in the first nine months of the current fiscal against the previous financial year, the company has reported a rise of 33 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!