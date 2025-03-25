Dividend stock Matrimony declares ₹5 per share dividend. Record date, other details

Dividend stock Matrimony.com hogged the limelight on Tuesday, March 25, after the company announced a ₹5 per share dividend post-market closing hours in yesterday's trade.

The shares of the online platform and retail company jumped 12.5% in the early morning session today following the dividend announcement.

Dividend Details The company in a filing late last night said that the board of directors at their meeting on March 24 approved the declaration of the special dividend (Interim) of ₹5/- per share (100%) of ₹5/- each to commemorate the company’s Silver Jubilee year.

Furthermore, Martrimony.com's board also fixed March 28 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders towards payment of the dividend which will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.