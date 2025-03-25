Mint Market

Dividend stock Matrimony declares ₹5 per share dividend. Record date, other details

Matrimony.com will attract attention on March 25 after announcing a 5 per share dividend following market close in the previous trading session.

Livemint
Published25 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Matrimony.com shares surged over 12% after the company announced a ₹5 per share dividend.

Dividend stock Matrimony.com hogged the limelight on Tuesday, March 25, after the company announced a 5 per share dividend post-market closing hours in yesterday's trade.

The shares of the online platform and retail company jumped 12.5% in the early morning session today following the dividend announcement.

Dividend Details

The company in a filing late last night said that the board of directors at their meeting on March 24 approved the declaration of the special dividend (Interim) of 5/- per share (100%) of 5/- each to commemorate the company’s Silver Jubilee year.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Martrimony.com's board also fixed March 28 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders towards payment of the dividend which will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend stock Matrimony declares ₹5 per share dividend. Record date, other details
First Published:25 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App