Dividend Stock: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price in focus as trades ex dividend today

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 Apr 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Dividend Stocks: Mazagon Dock share price remains in focus on Wednesday as the stock trades ex dividend today. The Record date for

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd had set Wednesday April 16 2025, as the record date to identify the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

In order for their names to appear on the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of those dividends, investors who wanted to benefit from the dividend announcement had to buy shares of these businesses at least one day prior to the record date, in accordance with the T+1 settlement method.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 2nd interim dividend details

On April 8, 2025, the defense stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declared the second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

 

According to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' intimation and release on the stock market exchanges, the Board of Directors of the company had declared at its meeting on April 8, 2025, that each equity share of Rs. 5/-, fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, would receive a second interim dividend of Rs. 3/- (Rupees three only).

Directors also established Wednesday, April 16, 2025, as the Record Date for identifying the eligible stockholders for receiving the said dividends.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price movement

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price opened at 2662 on the BSE on the Wednesday. At the time of opening the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price was slightly higher compared to the over the closing price of the stock at 2661.10 on Tuesday. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price after opening gained further to intraday highs of 2679 during the intraday trades on Wednesday , which meant gains of more than 1%. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has been rising and has gained more than 16% since closing price of around 2317 on 7 April 2025.

Improved market sentiments following US President Donald Trump's announcement on postponement of decision on Tariff implementation for 90 days has helped Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price rise. On April 8, 2025, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders did, however, also issue their second interim dividend.

